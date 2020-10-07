Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.