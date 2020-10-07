Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

