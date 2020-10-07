Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.43. 578,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 537,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

