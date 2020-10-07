Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.93 EPS

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SMRT opened at GBX 86.31 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

