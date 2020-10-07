Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.93 EPS

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON SMRT opened at GBX 86.31 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
