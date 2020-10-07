Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 5.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.43 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 2,355,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,037,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snowflake stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

