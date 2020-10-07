Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 5.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.43 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 2,355,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,037,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.