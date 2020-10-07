SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Trading Down 10.4%

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 4,953,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,914,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

