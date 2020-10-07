Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE SQM opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

