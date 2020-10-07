SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Up 1.7%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 36,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 51,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of SoFi Select 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

