Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.00

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates.

