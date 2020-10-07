Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLGL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sol-Gel Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

SLGL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 25,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,738. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

