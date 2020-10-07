Solana Market Capitalization Achieves $98.01 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Solana has a market cap of $98.01 million and $12.51 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00021789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.07 or 0.04858309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,614,205 coins and its circulating supply is 42,184,518 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

