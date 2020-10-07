Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.