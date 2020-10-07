Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 8%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.37. 4,228,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,479,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $16,132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

