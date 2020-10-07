Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.