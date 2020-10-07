Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $3,584,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,292,826 shares of company stock valued at $152,607,082. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

CRWD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.13. 5,590,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

