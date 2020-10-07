Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 3,256,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,275. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

