Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 369.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,773,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

