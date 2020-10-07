Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $126,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total value of $935,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,249 shares of company stock valued at $165,343,331. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $250.14. 4,376,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

