Sowa Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 9,040,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

