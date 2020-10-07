Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.