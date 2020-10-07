Sowa Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,578.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 234.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.46. 19,567,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.83.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

