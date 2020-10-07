Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after buying an additional 187,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,860,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 800,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 948,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

