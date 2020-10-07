Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 9,729,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,199. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

