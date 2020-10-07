Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,409 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after buying an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,080,000 after buying an additional 328,998 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,562,000 after buying an additional 416,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 22,347,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

