Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,502,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

