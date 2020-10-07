SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 22.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $97,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,571,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

