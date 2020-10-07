SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.80. The company had a trading volume of 271,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,608. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average is $256.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

