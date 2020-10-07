SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Decreased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 13.1% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 241,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $915,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 74,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

