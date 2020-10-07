SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,822,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,950 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. 504,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,277. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

