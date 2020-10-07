SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.32

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.32 and last traded at $114.29, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $691,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

