Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Sphere has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,659.26 or 0.99994229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00027568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

