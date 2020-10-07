Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $222.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.