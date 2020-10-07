Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Down 0.4%

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22). 61,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 225,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.23 ($0.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

