SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.27

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 11067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 962,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

