SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.27

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 11067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 962,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
