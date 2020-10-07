STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.00

STADA Arzneimittel AG (OTCMKTS:STDAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

STADA Arzneimittel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux.

