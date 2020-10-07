Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of STAG opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,748,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

