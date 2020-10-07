Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

STMP stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.23. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,065 shares of company stock valued at $64,940,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.