Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

