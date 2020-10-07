Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 90,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,111. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

