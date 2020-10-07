Stealth 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stealth has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.08 million and $7,706.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003809 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00030929 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,159,293 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

