Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 1,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

STZHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

