Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

