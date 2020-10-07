Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,306 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $342,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

