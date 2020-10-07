Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 157,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 58,309 call options.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,493,777. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 997,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,863. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.