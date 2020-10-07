Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.94

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 3418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $158,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $158,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $1,386,580. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

