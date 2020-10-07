Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $159.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.35 million. Store Capital reported sales of $157.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $640.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.48 million to $642.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $665.39 million, with estimates ranging from $643.39 million to $679.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 102.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Store Capital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Store Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Store Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Store Capital by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.