Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

RCS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

