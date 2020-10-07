Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
RCS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile
