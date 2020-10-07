Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

