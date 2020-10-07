Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 347,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

