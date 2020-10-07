Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 7.8%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 18,789,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 5,286,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

SNDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

